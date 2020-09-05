IS there a larger sunflower than this 13 feet whopper in the York area?

If so, we'd like to know.

This beauty was sent in by Jayne Beilby-White, of Kelfield, near York, and stands at an estimated 13 feet.

Jayne said: "It was grown from seeds in my greenhouse, no special treatment, just plenty of water."

Meanwhile over at Newton on Ouse, Zane Hall has been growing sunflowers this summer too. One stands at 10ft 6ins tall.

Zane's giant sunflower

His mum Kelly said: "As a family, we like to grow flowers, fruit and veg. Zane started this with his sister Xanthia and got help from his dad in keeping it upright. The children are really happy as we have never managed to grow one this big."

She added that she thought it would grow bigger still because the head had not formed yet.

York wellbeing trainer Emma Langton, of Acomb, has grown one sunflower to nine feet tall with the help of her daughter.

Emma Langton next to her sunflower in York

She said: "In lockdown we decided to get some seeds and start growing plants and vegetables in the garden.

"As a leadership coach and wellbeing trainer I knew that spending time in nature and having a purpose are key to increasing health and happiness.

"We decided to create our own mini allotment. My daughter is very proud of the time and care she has given to the carrots, beans, tomatoes and flowers, but the sunflower has been the best achievement by far.

"She was sad when the first flower faced over the fence, but now we have nine more heads to enjoy!"

Elizabeth Moran, of Haxby,York, took on a challenge to grow sunflowers with her family. Her's stands at 9ft 7ins tall and is the clear winner, she says.

"I received a free packet of sunflower seeds with a bouquet of flowers sent for my birthday. I set up a family challenge with the grandchildren, but this year granny's sunflower came out tops!"

