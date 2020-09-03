A DISTRICT bordering York has seen a six-fold increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases - but health chiefs say the rise is not causing them any particular concern.

The latest weekly figures show Hambleton experiencing 12 cases in the week to August 30 - a rate of 13.1 cases per 100,000 population -compared with just two, or a rate of 2.2 per 100,000, in the previous week.

The rate is higher than neighbouring York’s latest rate of 8.1 and Ryedale’s rate of 3.6.

But a spokesman for North Yorkshire’s director of public health, Dr Lincoln Sargeant, said there were no particular concerns about the number of cases in Hambleton at present.

Dr Sargent also said there were no indications of the new cases being associated with a pub in Hambleton - the Black Horse in Tollerton - which closed down briefly last month after several people tested positive for the virus. The pub later reopened after being given a clean bill of health.

Dr Sargeant said he worked closely with the Public Health England (PHE) Local Health Protection team to identify any outbreaks in the county - two or more cases linked in time and place.

"NHS Test and Trace will escalate any cases to the PHE team where there are potential links to high-risk settings, such as care homes," he said.

"To date, most transmission in the community has occurred through household contact and it is not uncommon that small clusters of cases in an area may be due to family members becoming infected.

“Where we suspect an outbreak, action is taken to prevent further spread and this includes monitoring for new cases that may be associated.

“The specific actions taken in response to Covid-19 incidents and outbreaks depends on the particular situation.

"Some commercial premises may choose to close to implement additional safety measures. Some may close because staff capacity is reduced as a result of self-isolation of cases and contacts in the staff group.

"We would not comment on specific commercial premises affected by Covid-19 unless this was necessary as part of actions to control spread.”

The PHE figures for every local authority area in the country for the seven days to August 30 are compiled by PA and are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Data for the most recent three days (August 31-September 2) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The figures show the highest rate in England is in Pendle, where 69 new cases were recorded -the equivalent of 74.9 per 100,000 people, and the second highest rate is in Bolton, which has jumped from 18.8 to 69.6, with 200 new cases.

Leeds is up from 21.1 to 32.5, with 258 new cases.

This is the list in full:

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 30; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 23.

