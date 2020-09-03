ALLERTON Waste Recovery Park will be reopening its visitor centre and once again providing tours of the plant to residents of York and North Yorkshire.
Following a full risk assessment, additional measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of all visitors and staff.
Measures include social distancing signage, floor markings, additional hand sanitiser stations and control of the number of people in the visitor centre and on site at any one time.
Colin Fletcher, account director, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome visitors to our site again.
“My team have worked hard to ensure that all possible safety considerations have been put in place, so that visitors can feel confident about coming here.”
Visitors to Allerton Waste Recovery Park can discover what happens at the site, get tips on how to manage their waste and see the plant in full operation.
