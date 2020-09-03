A ROW has blown up after a York woman received a parking ticket for leaving her car in her own parking bay while she was on holiday.

Teacher, Becky Ovenden, 35, of Joseph Terry Grove in the Chocolate Works development, said she went on a family holiday in July for a week and returned to find a £70 fine claiming that she did not have the correct permit.

She said that a new parking permit had arrived while she was away, but it had been sent to the Post Office sorting office. She said it was not an annual permit that had an expiry date and there had been no warning of the change.

She said: "I have given the management company Watson about two months to sort this out. It's been incredibly stressful. They eventually said they would reduce the amount of the fine to £15 as a 'good will gesture', but I just think it's disgusting. All I want is an apology and there should be no need to pay a fine.

"It's absolutely ridiculous. We know someone who ended up with CCJs (County Court Judgments) because of not paying a parking fine, it can go on your record."

Becky, who teaches at Sutton on Forest School, said that she is not the only one in her street to have been issued with a fine and that others have just chosen to pay up instead of dispute it.

She said: "We pay more than £200 a year which includes the parking permit, but it's not an annual permit with an expiry date and it doesn't run out."

Fran Mulhall, a director at Watson Property Management, said: "I have instructed that the £15 charge will now be dropped, because it's unreasonable that it was issued.

"Essentially the member of staff who imposed the fine has now left the company and issues have occurred following that."