A YORK woman has claimed the Miss North Yorkshire crown, participating in fundraising for a baby hospice in the process.
Kayley Metcalfe, a Vet Partners operations coordinator, clinched the title after three catwalk rounds at the live final at The Swan Hotel, Teesside.
Kayley, 23, beat 12 other competitors from around North Yorkshire to win the title and advance to the Supermodel England 2021 competition, where she will represent the county.
The live grand final was initially postponed from April 17, due to coronavirus restrictions.
However, with indoor performances being permitted again from August 15, the final was able to go ahead with less than 50 per cent capacity, to ensure a safely socially distanced audience.
Contestants in this year’s competition collectively raised £5,500 for Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.
The hospice’s community fundraiser, Rachael Bareham, said: “We think this is just incredible given the challenges these ladies have faced with lockdown.”