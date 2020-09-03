AN 18th Century coaching inn in North Yorkshire has gone on the market for offers over £1 million.
The award-winning General Tarleton Inn, a roadside pub/ restaurant with rooms, is situated in Ferrensby, near Knaresborough, and is on sale with Christie & Co.
The agency said General Tarleton is "very highly regarded with an excellent reputation and high ratings across Tripadvisor, Booking.com and Trivago."
Christie & Co added: "This coaching inn is regarded as one of the finest in Yorkshire. Our seller clients have invested significant time, money and effort over the years in establishing and driving the business and, in turn have been rewarded with excellent profits.
"In recent years their attention and focus has been on another business venture and they are now looking to sell the General Tarleton to solely concentrate on this new project.
"This is therefore an excellent opportunity for a new owner to capitalise on our clients investment and success, and to take the trade and profits to an even greater level."
For more information, visit: https://www.christie.com/properties/pubs/a2jd0000000oewcmas/
