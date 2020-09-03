RESIDENTS from a retirement home in York enjoyed a staycation themed party this week, as the pandemic has prevented them from travelling away with their families.

Staff and residents from the Ivy Lodge Retirement Home in Haxby came together to bring an “international flavour,” to their party with a Spanish theme.

Manager at the home, Lisa Walbridge, said: “The first country to be ‘visited’ was Spain.

“To prepare for the event, the residents have been learning Spanish songs and phrases. They’ve also been busy making flags, fans, castanets and even roses for their hair.”

During the party on Wednesday night, everyone at the home got involved with dressing up, dancing flamenco and drinking sangria.

As residents from the home have been unable to go on holiday with their families this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, staff decided that they would bring the holiday to them.

Other destinations are to follow and there will be visits around the world, which will see residents “globetrotting,” to India, Greece, Italy and China.

Ivy Lodge are putting renewed emphasis on their in-house activities and have recruited two new members onto the team.

Carol Barnett, an ex-professional singer and entertainer and Jenny Williams, a talent crafter, will join Caroline Dickenson who has worked as activities co-ordinator at the home for the last three years.

Manager, Lisa, went on to say: “As residents have been unable to see their families for so long, we felt it was vital that their physical and mental well-being was prioritised.

“With the new recruits, we can ensure every day is packed with fun and entertainment.”