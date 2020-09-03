TWO people were allegedly assaulted during an altercation in York, which happened in front of children.
North Yorkshire Police said it occurred outside The Coffee House on East Parade in Heworth, at around 12pm on August 27.
It involved an altercation between a man and woman with three young children and a group of adults, the force said, adding that two adults were assaulted during the incident resulting in a woman sustaining minor injuries.
It confirmed that a man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and released while under investigation.
The force is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to contact them.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Kerrie Roworth, or email kerrie.roworth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-27082020-0234.
