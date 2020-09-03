A MAN suffered a broken jaw after an assault involving six men in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police say the attack happened in Coney Street opposite the Next store at about 1.45am on August 22 and involved a group of six men, two of whom were assaulted, with one sustaining a broken jaw.
A spokesman for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"The six men involved are believed to be in their late teens to early 20’s. Two were wearing white t-shirts with blue jeans, one was wearing a black t-shirt with blue jeans and another was seen to be wearing a camouflage shirt with black jeans.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about the identity of the offenders and which direction they left the scene after the incident, including if they were seen elsewhere in the city before or after the incident.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC James Liversidge. You can also email james.liversidge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200146133."
