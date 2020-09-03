POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to after an elderly man allegedly had his pension money stolen by a pickpocket in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police said it happened at WHSmith on Coney Street on July 13.
A man allegedly approached the pensioner and dipped his hand into his pocket, the force added.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Harry Mallett (998), or email harry.mallett@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12200119640 when passing on information.
