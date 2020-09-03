AUGUST 1971: Steeped in history and plagued by flooding York’s Lowther Hotel had become one of five properties due to be demolished under a compulsory purchase order surrounding the building of York’s new divisional police headquarters.
Surviving the proposal and fed up with the constant flood damage, John Smiths redesigned the hotel in 1982 bringing it back to the real ale house it once was, with its roaring fire and good food. A place where you could always find a friendly game of dominoes.
After months of work, managers Gerry and Maureen Skelton could now sit back and enjoy the changes.
Our pictures today show how the pub looked through the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
