A MOTHER-OF-TWO is sharing her story about successfully being treated for cancer to help inspire people to unite against the disease by taking part in a special Race for Life weekend this September.

Carolyn Ashley, 49, was told she was probably just weeks away from her breast cancer being terminal, but thanks to chemotherapy, surgery and radiotherapy she is now in remission and completed active treatment in 2017.

The mum to Joel, 16, and Ethan, 12, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in 2017 after detecting a strange dense feeling area in her left breast.

Carolyn, from Holme-on-Spalding-Moor in East Yorkshire, works at Newport Primary School in Brough. She said: “At 46 I was too young for the screening programme, but I found a lump myself.

“I was sent for a mammogram and other tests at York Hospital, I was so convinced it was going to be a cyst I went alone and sent my husband to get the kids from school. But I was completely wrong and was told I probably had advanced breast cancer, which was confirmed later by biopsy. I had to drive back home alone and go and tell my family what had just happened and it was the most horrendous experience.

“One of the first questions my eldest son, who was 13 at the time, asked was ‘are you going to die?’ At that point I didn’t know but I had already made the instinctive decision that I needed to be honest with my kids, so I had to say that. We had an excruciating two week wait to find out more details about my diagnosis and treatment plan. Those weeks where we didn’t know the prognosis were the worst.”

Doctors found Carolyn had two large tumours and that the cancer had already spread to her lymph nodes and they believed it had just been caught in time before it became a terminal diagnosis.

Carolyn said: “The doctors thought it was likely the cancer was already in other areas of my body so my treatment began with four months of chemotherapy at York Hospital rather than surgery first, which is often the first step.

“Fortunately, I didn’t find that too bad, and despite losing my hair, I was pleased to be doing something and getting on with it. I felt so helpless after the diagnosis I just wanted to take control back and do something about it.”

The next step in her treatment was a mastectomy and immediate reconstructive surgery. This consisted of a 10-hour operation, known as the DIEP procedure, where skin and tissue is taken from the abdomen to recreate the breast.

She said: “This part was by far the worst for me and I’m still coming to terms with losing a part of my body and grieving my old body, even though I was never completely happy with it before. I was in hospital for a week and the recovery was very long, but it worked and helped remove the cancer.”

Following surgery Carolyn had three weeks of radiotherapy at Castle Hill Hospital in Hull and a few months later had an oophorectomy, a surgical procedure to remove both her ovaries.

She said: “My cancer was oestrogen positive, which meant that hormones were helping the cancer to grow. By removing my ovaries, it meant we could suppress this and potentially help prevent the cancer returning.

“At this point I was so grateful that the cancer had come when it did and not when I was younger before I’d had children, but I know many women are less fortunate.”

After 10 months of active treatment Carolyn was in remission and continues to do well.

Carolyn said: “I’m really trying to embrace life and make the most of it and I know many others aren’t as fortunate. Things I’d previously put off doing or didn’t know about I’m now taking advantage of, like being a volunteer Viking as part of the Living History at Murton Park, where I play the role of a Viking for school trips.

“I’m also loving being back at work, which during my treatment provided such a good escape for me and allowed me to be a teacher and not just a cancer patient.”

Cancer Research UK had to cancel 400 Race for Life mass participation events this year to protect the country’s health during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The charity is expecting a staggering £160 million drop in income in the year ahead with a £44 million cut to life-saving research funding already.

Now to help tackle the devastating loss, undeterred women and men are vowing to raise funds by completing their own Race for Life 5K in their nearest green space on September 26.

Carolyn said: “I have such admiration for the NHS and research that helped give me a chance so I want to do what I can to help get research back on track by lending my support to this special Race for Life weekend.”

Supporters can visit raceforlife.org and sign up free for a “Very 2020 Race for Life.”