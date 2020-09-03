A NORTH Yorkshire pub chain has extended their own version of Eat Out to Help Out for the whole of September.
Provenance Inns is extending the offer at the following pubs:
The Black Bull - MOULTON
The Carpenters Arms - FELIXKIRK
The Oaktree - HELPERBY
The West Park Hotel - HARROGATE
The Punch Bowl – MARTON CUM GRAFTON
The Crown & Cushion – WELBURN
A spokesman for the firm said the offer is part of the group’s 10-year anniversary celebrations, and as a result, anyone visiting any of its sites on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout September will receive the half price discount.
Karen French managing director of Provenance Inns & Hotels said: “As a token of our gratitude, I am delighted to announce that we will be extending the “Eat Out To Help Out” offer beyond the government end date of Monday August 31st. We will be continuing the offer from Monday to Wednesday for the month of September. It is our 10-year anniversary in September, and it seems fitting to kick off our celebrations with a genuine thanks to our customers.”
The discount will follow the terms and conditions of the original government offer of food and non-alcoholic drinks, with a maximum discount per person of £10. It could save a family of four up to £40 per meal.