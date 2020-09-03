IT is 23 years ago this week that Diana, Princess of Wales died in a car crash in Paris.
One of her first visits to York following her wedding to Prince Charles took place on November 12 1981 - just one week after the announcement of her pregnancy.
During the visit, thousands of fans thronged the streets of York for a glimpse of the Diana and Charles.
They travelled in an open-top vehicle, dubbed the "Prince mobile".
During their visit, they went to York Rugby ground where 7,000 school children were there to greet them.
Diana looked stylish in a cape coat, black hat and floral dress.
