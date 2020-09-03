TWO people suffered suspected spinal injuries after a crash on the A1 in North Yorkshire.
The accident happened on the A1 near Boroughbridge at 7.30pm.
Emergency services were called out to a two vehicle road traffic collision.
Fire and Rescue crews worked with hydraulic cutting equipment to remove the roof of one of the vehicles, allowing two casualties with suspected back injuries to be carried out to awaiting ambulances on spinal boards. They were taken to hospital.
