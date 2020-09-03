THE driver of a motorhome got their vehicle struck under a low bridge in York last night.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 9pm after reports that a vehicle was trapped under a bridge.
A spokesman said they would not give a precise location, but that the York crew attended an incident which involved a motorhome stuck under a bridge, wedged under the height restriction barrier and that in the end they managed to raise the metal sign, releasing the camper van.
