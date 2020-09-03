HOBBS and Shaw star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed he, his wife and his two young daughters tested positive for Covid-19.

The Hollywood star said Jasmine, four, and two-year-old Tiana experienced “a little sore throat” but no other symptoms, however he and wife Lauren Hashian had a “rough go”.

Despite being “very disciplined” and being in lockdown since March, Johnson said he ended up catching the “relentless and unforgiving” virus from “very close family friends”.

Johnson is no stranger to our neck of the woods, in 2018 he filmed on location at Eggborough Power Station for Hobbs & Shaw, which also starred Jason Statham, Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby, a spin-off from the Fast & Furious franchise.

Johnson, 48, announced the news in an Instagram video, confirming he has recovered from the illness while urging fans to take the threat seriously.

He said: “I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family.

“And for me personally too, as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. I’ve got knocked about and got my ass kicked a little bit in the past with some challenges.

“But testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times.”