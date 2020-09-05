Hold the front page! Is York's The Press Kitchen making headlines for the right reasons? MAXINE GORDON finds out

THE Press Kitchen opened in Walmgate two years ago and has quickly become a newsworthy addition to the city's dining scene.

Owned by the same team behind the popular Ambiente tapas restaurants in Fossgate and Goodramgate, the food story here is a little bit different.

Rather than tapas, The Press Kitchen offers more of a traditional menu with starters, mains and desserts.

But traditional doesn't mean boring. The chef and the Kitchen team clearly have fun concocting some of the dishes on the menu, marrying unusual ingredients, and displaying them artfully on the plate.

Courgette and potato tagliatelle anyone? Or how about some slow-braised pineapple? Maybe fancy some smoked honey jelly with your chocolate pudding?

We tried some of the above during our visit last week - catching the end of the government's Eat Out To Help Out scheme (giving customers up to £10 per head off their bills during August).

First things first. Like many places, the venue is adapting to the "new normal". We booked our table online and on arrival had to order and pay for all our food and drink via our smart phones using a QR code fixed to the table.

To be honest, this was at the limit of my technical ability - and luckily our waiter, Sam, who was wearing a face mask, patiently guided us through how to place our order.

We ordered drinks first - an Aperol Spritz for me, a beer for my husband and a diet Coke for our teenage daughter.

The menu was only available online too - so we had to read it on our phones. Don't forget your reading classes if you struggle with your eyesight! Yes, the print is small.

The selection includes a choice of sharing platters with breads, meats and cheese as well as vegan anti-pasti. Other starters include cherry tomato gazpacho, pulled pork rillette and halloumi salad.

Fish tacos at The Press Kitchen

My daughter and me chose the fish tacos (£6.25) while my husband ordered chicken puri (£5.95). The latter featured chunks of lightly spiced chicken pieces in an Indian-style pancake and got the thumbs up.

The fish tacos were tasty too: little pieces of tender, white fish, nestled next to cubes of crunchy cucumber, pistachios and smooth and creamy guacamole enveloped in a soft taco shell. A good start.

For mains, we headed in different directions. Chicken supreme (£14.95) caught my husband's eye. It was 'poshed up' with chorizo hash and an aioli flavoured with tarragon. There were plenty of flavours at play here, which all worked well together. I stole a bit of the smooth aioli and it was delicious.

If there was one criticism, it was that the chicken was a tad overdone. But the plate was polished clean.

Our daughter was the most adventurous, opting for the intriguing sounding courgette and potato tagliatelle (£11.95).

Courgette and potato tagliatelle at The Press Kitchen

This was a feast to behold: especially if you like the colour green and love eating greens! Fingers of griddled courgette and bundles of fresh watercress lay on top of a 'pasta' made from potato cut as fine as spaghetti. Our waiter confirmed this was all done by hand. The dish was held together by a pea sauce flavoured with mint. And the taste? Great, said our daughter. And different. For sure.

From the specials' options, I chose the Indian-inspired tandoor-style chicken with pancetta saag aloo, cashew dukkah and madras oil (£14.95).

Tandoori-style chicken at The Press Kitchen

It had been a rainy, unseasonally cold day, and this was just what I needed to bring me a bit of warmth and comfort. Everything was cooked well; the chicken lovely and tender and lightly spiced, its flavour enhanced by the tandoori method. The accompanying saag aloo amounted to a bed of new potatoes, again delicately spiced, and mixed with just-wilted spinach.

For desserts, we took our time deliberating our choices. The slow-braised pineapple with coconut and lime yoghurt sounded palate pleasing, as did the strawberry and lemon frangipane with whipped mascarpone and pine nut brittle.

There was also a banana and spiced rum brulee (told you they did things slightly differently as The Press Kitchen).

But we fancied something chocolatey. My other half only really had eyes for the black cherry and chocolate roulade (£6) while me and my daughter succumbed to the calling of the pudding from the special's board - a dark chocolate ganache with the previously mentioned smoked honey jelly (£6.50).

The roulade turned out to be a fat cigar of frozen black cherry parfait encased in chocolate. Served straight from the freezer, it was, not surprisingly, rock hard. It was served with a piece of chocolate sponge, candied almonds, and crumbs of chocolate. My husband ate it all - but looked on at our dessert with envy.

If you are serious about chocolate, then the ganache is as poker-faced as a decadent dessert can be.

Dark chocolate ganache with smoked honey jelly at The Press Kitchen

Appearing like a confectionery brick, we carved away small pieces and simply let them melt in our mouths. The supporting cast of a salted caramel mousse and whiskey and cocoa syrup gave Oscar-worthy performances too.

The tiny cubes of smoked honey jelly were a talking point. A first for me, and it was fun to close my eyes and detect the slight hint of smokiness amid the soft, gooey treat.

If you fancy some adventurous fare with great service, then The Press Kitchen deserves to make it onto your eating out news list.

The Press Kitchen

59-63 Walmgate, York

W: thepresskitchen.co.uk

T: 01904 809565

Food: Accomplished 4/5

Service: Fab 5/5

Ambience: Welcoming 4/5

Value: Fair: 3.5/5

Reviews are independent and meals paid for by The Press