A NORTH Yorkshire mum who died in Corfu died after being hit by a motorboat propeller.

As investigations continue in to the death of Claire Glatman, a coroner on the island has carried out a post morgen.



The Press reported on Tuesday that three Britons are being questioned by police on the Greek holiday island after the mother-of-four from North Yorkshire died when she was struck by a speedboat while swimming in the sea, local media said.

The three, who have been described by Greek media as being “young”, are being held following the death of 60-year-old Mrs Glatman.

Mrs Glatman, who lived in Bedale, was said to be enjoying her regular morning swim in the sea off Avlaki Beach when she was struck by the boat.

Coroner Ioannis Aivatidis said: "An autopsy was performed, the main finding was multiple injuries because of propeller of motorboat, there were no signs of drowning."

He said that as part of the investigation a number of speedboats would be checked to see if the blades matched the pattern of injury.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Corfu, Georgios Machimaris, paid tribute to Mrs Glatman.

"For those who knew this great, special, woman, our dear Claire, we are shocked by this event," he said. "We want to express our warmest condolences to her entire, dear, family.

"Claire was a strong swimmer, she loved the sea, she loved Corfu."

A spokeswoman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on Tuesday it was supporting the family and staff were in contact with Greek police.