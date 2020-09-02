A DRIVER attempted to ram a police car several time during a dramatic chase on the A19, officers said today.

And when his efforts to evade capture failed he is said to have fled across a busy dual-carriageway on foot - before being found hiding in a hedge.

Police today revealed details of the pursuit on the A19 northbound, which happened yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) and involved North Yorkshire Police, Cleveland Police, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and a police dog.

North Yorkshire Police said it was alerted to a vehicle believed to be using false registration plates travelling north on the A19 shortly after 2.30pm yesterday.

Traffic officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver is said to have ignored the requests, continuing on the A19.

As the vehicle was heading further north, officers requested assistance from colleagues at Cleveland Police and the NPAS.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Whilst trying to evade police, the driver of the vehicle attempted several times to ram an officer’s car and when this plan failed, he left the vehicle and started to flee on foot.

"The suspect crossed four lanes of the busy A19 before disappearing into the fields beyond.

"However, his running was no match for the NPAS helicopter which was able to track his movements from above, followed closely by keen-nosed Police Dog Kenai who swiftly located the man hiding in a hedge."

A 31 year-old Birmingham man was detained at the scene.

He was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of drugs, failing to stop when requested by police, driving without insurance, driving whilst disqualified and possession of a class B drug.

A man is now in the custody of West Midlands Police whilst they continue the investigation.