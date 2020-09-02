Police have issued an appeal in a bid to trace relatives after a man was found dead at his home in York.
The body of Nicholas George Douglas, 51, was discovered at his home in Rowntree Avenue yesterday (Tuesday).
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Can you help the coroner’s office find the next of kin of Nicholas George Douglas?
"Officers have been unable to trace his next of kin and are appealing to family members or anyone who might have known Nicholas and can help locate his family, to contact them."
Anyone who can help is asked to call the Corner’s office on 01609 643181.
There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Douglas's death, the police added.
