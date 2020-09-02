ELECTRIC scooters and bikes could soon be available to rent in York - as part of a year-long trial.

City of York Council has unveiled plans for the scooters and bikes to be available at the hospital and the University of York.

It's part of a bid to increase 'green' options for travelling around the city.

But customers will need at least a provisional driving licence, insurance and a smartphone to take part in the scheme - under Department for Transport guidelines.

And electric scooters can be used on roads and cycleways - but not pavements.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne said: “This could provide a really good opportunity to explore how e-scooters might add to the mix of sustainable transport options, whilst helping to improve air quality and expand our electrical vehicle charging offer.

"The trial could also form part of the city’s Covid-19 response in terms of, for example, providing sustainable alternatives to support capacity on public transport for key workers at the hospital.

“Should the trial go ahead we’ll ensure there is clear and effective channels of two-way communication which is critically important to get early warning of any issues that need to be addressed, to assess the impact and to learn all the lessons from the trial.”

The cost is likely to be about £1 to unlock the bike or scooter and 20p per minute to ride - similar to prices in other cities rolling out trials such as Cambridge and Milton Keynes.

Jane Money, head of sustainability for York Hospital, said: “The Trust has worked with City of York Council for several years delivering sustainable travel projects. We look forward to further discussions on this project which seeks to reduce traffic congestion and tackle air pollution through this proposal for York Hospital to be a host site for the scooters.”