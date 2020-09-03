HAVE you had your photo taken with a famous face?

In this age of the selfie, many people have been lucky enough to have a snap with a celebrity - whether it's a pop star doing a 'Meet and Greet' or an A-list actor walking down the street.

With so many TV dramas and films made in York - chances are many of you will have come across a famous face while wandering down Coney Street!

When I was younger, like many teenagers, I used to queue up outside venues to meet my favourite pop stars after a gig. One of my favourite photos is of me, my twin sister and Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox, taken backstage at the Edinburgh Playhouse in 1983.

Maxine, right, with her sister and Annie Lennox

It was the height of the New Romantic movement and me and my sister loved to dress up and wear stage makeup. I remember Annie Lennox telling us how to dye our hair orange - I did mine just like her's the following weekend!

I've met other famous names during my career as a reporter and sometimes had my photo taken with them, including one with Paul Hudson - my favourite weather presenter - at Royal Ascot in York in 2005.

Maxine with Paul Hudson

Whether it's a music star, a famous actor, comedian, author, TV presenter or someone just famous for being famous, we'd love to see your photos and hear your stories.

