John Zimnoch (Letters, September 1) is absolutely right that The Groves traffic plan is ridiculous.

I own rental properties in Eldon Street and the next parallel road, Brownlow Street.

Not infrequently I need to transport heavy furniture, materials or tools between the the houses, which can only be done with a vehicle.

For the last thirty years this meant a simple drive round the block. Not any more.

Now it means a long tortuous journey along Haxby Road, Hayley’s Terrace, Huntington Road and Park Grove; or alternatively Clarence Street, Lord Mayor’s Walk and Monkgate and then Huntington Road and Park Grove.

And back again on the return journey. All the while using more fossil fuel and emitting more exhaust fumes.

A journey that once took two minutes could now be a very long time indeed when the inevitable gridlock kicks in.

Matthew Laverack, Eldon Street, York

Motorists are paying for lack of investment

The road closures in The Groves were to be expected from our council, who are hell-bent on making motorists pay for the years of incompetence the council has demonstrated in not investing and improving the roads in York, and failing to accept just how the residents of York and outer York need their vehicles in a growing city.

The boat was missed years ago to provide a link road along the old Derwent Valley railway line between Haxby and Wigginton Road.

All these road closures will do is increase traffic congestion in Lord Mayor’s Walk, Yearsley Bridge, and most importantly on Wigginton Road at the hospital access. Residents of The Groves, meanwhile, will continue to have their roads as one of York’s biggest communal car parks.

Maybe the council should encourage terraced house residents to sell their cars and use only bikes, instead of expecting those in the suburbs to travel to and from the city in all weathers on their bikes?

I, like a lot of York residents, now only visit the city on the rarest of occasions because of parking and travelling difficulties, and bypassing all the hot spots of congestion with as wide a berth as possible to get to and from my home. Probably even less now, adding to yet more decline in city centre shopping!

John Aked, Skelton, York