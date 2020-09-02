A YORK gin business has beaten off stiff competition from around the world to scoop two top awards in an international contest held in New York.

York Gin, which has a shop in Pavement, has won two gold medals at the prestigious New York International Spirits Competition 2020.

York Gin London Dry and York Gin Old Tom have both won the top award at the competition that attracted more than 1,200 entries from around the world.

It is the only spirits competition to be judged only by active buyers of spirits. The blind taste testing competition is now in its 11th year.

York Gin head distiller and co-founder Harry Cooke said: “It’s fantastic that Old York’s gins are making a real splash in New York. We’re delighted we’ve done so brilliantly in the Big Apple.

“This competition has excellent entries from all over the world. And the judges are all seasoned professionals whose job it is to pick the best spirits that will sell.”

Recently, York Gin London Dry won a Silver at the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC).

The Old Tom Gin has won three other top awards, including a rare Gold Outstanding at the IWSC, Gold at the Spirits Business Gin Masters and Best English Old Tom at the World Gin Awards just before lockdown.

One of the top drinks sites, Spirits Kiosk, has just updated all its information and its new description of York Gin Old Tom reads as follows: “Arguably one of the best gins in the world regardless of genre - York Old Tom is a must try, must taste, must have offering.

"It’s an unmissable gin in a sea of gin. It’s so good there’s not enough superlatives to do it justice. An absolute stunner in a Martinez.”

Emma Godivala, York Gin co-founder, said: “We don’t think that coming from Old York had anything to do with the gold medals in New York.

“My favourite gin in the world is the York Gin London Dry. It genuinely is the best gin I have ever tasted. And I have tasted a lot of gin.

“I’m really pleased it now has a gold medal to its name. It’s been put in the shade a bit by the amazing success of the Old Tom in international competitions.”