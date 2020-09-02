HUNGRY shoppers have been queuing up for a sweet treat at a new donut shop in York city centre.
Doe - which is based in Harrogate - opened its second outlet in York on August 18.
The bakery has opened inside the Humpit store in Church Street - and staff say the bank holiday weekend was incredibly busy, with huge queues backing into King's Square.
The bestselling flavour is Biscoff, inspired by the popular biscuit brand, which was sold out by 2pm today.
Other treats on offer include a Freddo-themed donut and a brightly coloured Unicorn-inspired donut.
There are also donuts based around popular snacks including the custard cream biscuit, Oreo cookies and York-manufactured KitKat.
The store has created five new jobs.
And the branch adds to the city's vegan options - with vegan and dairy-free options available. Humpit and, opposite, Orinoco also specialise in vegan meals.
