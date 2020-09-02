THE latest figures confirm that it has been almost 11 weeks since the last Covid-19 death was recorded at hospitals in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The data from NHS England shows that the total number of deaths related to the virus in the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been no further deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 7 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,570.
Patients were aged between 71 and 90 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from July 28 to September 1.
Their families have been informed.