A QUESTION mark is hanging over the future of the closed Argos store in York city centre after its owners declined to give an assurance it will eventually reopen.
The catalogue store in Piccadilly has been shut since the start of the lockdown in March, having failed to take the opportunity to reopen when the Government allowed non-essential retailers to start serving customers again in June.
Asked when it would be reopening, a spokeswoman for Sainsbury’s, which owns the Argos chain, said: “As we continue to learn how our customers want to shop with us, we are progressing the phased reopening of Argos standalone stores, while keeping safety our highest priority.
“Customers can find their nearest open store by visiting the Store Locator page on our website. We will keep our customers and colleagues updated on our plans.”
Asked today if the company could give an assurance that the store would be reopening in due course, she would say only: "As mentioned, we are progressing the phased reopening of Argos standalone stores. We will keep our customers and colleagues updated on our plans."