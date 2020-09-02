A PENTHOUSE apartment with breathtaking views of York Racecourse and the Minster has gone on the market for £1,385,000.
The penthouse, off Bishopthorpe Road, is the largest apartment on the development measuring approximately 3000 sq ft on the fourth and fifth floors.
It features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and three receptions.
The property, on sale with estate agents Ashtons, has the added benefit of a terrace to two sides enjoying panoramic views across open countryside as well as York Racecourse.
Ashtons said it was purchased from the developer in 2016 by the current owner as little more than a shell and has been finished by the vendors own team of interior designers to an "exceptionally high standards."
For more information, click here
Comments are closed on this article.