CARRYING sunflowers and walking side by side with her son Logan and family dog Samson, York singer Rebecca Newman today led the funeral procession through York in honour of her late husband Jay Fewtrell.
Jay died suddenly at the couple’s home in Rawcliffe, York, last month from a heart attack. He was just 38.
His funeral was taking place today at York Crematorium, with special provisions in place to accommodate Covid-19 restrictions.
Rebecca told The Press that the funeral would be a celebration of Jay's life and include his passions and reflect his personality.
She said Jay was a keen biker and that his motorbike friends who went on two European tours with him wanted to be part of the day.
Several motorbikes and their riders were part of the funeral procession today.
Jay's favourite colour was orange and he liked yellow flowers, so Rebecca chose to carry sunflowers as a special commemoration.
Viking re-enactors also joined the parade. Rebecca told The Press: "He always joked that he wanted a Viking funeral - so it’s very appropriate he lived in York."
She added that a proper Viking funeral was not possible but that "he will be sent up in a firework later in the year”.
