AN empty shop in York city centre could be turned into a "well-known" restaurant.

Plans to turn the unit at 19 to 23 Feasegate - next to jeweller H Samuel and opposite coffee shop Costa - into a restaurant have been submitted to City of York Council.

The business is not named in planning documents - but they say it will be taken over by a mainstream brand and will have room for up to 70 customers.

The shop has been empty since January 2017 according to planning documents, but a pop up book shop has used the store.

A planning application says the restaurant would be opened in the ground and part of the first floor.

It says: "The unit was previously occupied by C.M.D, however the unit has been vacant since January 2017 and has been marketed for over 24 months for retailing purposes with no success whatsoever.

"Introducing a restaurant along Feasegate will encourage footfall, enhance the vitality and viability of the area and make better use of a property that has been vacant since January 2017."

It adds that there are currently a number of empty shops in Feasegate.

And that the busiest times at the restaurant are expected to be between 1pm and 3pm and 7pm and 10pm.