PLANTERS have been placed across streets in a York neighbourhood today to block through traffic, creating a quiet oasis of congestion-free roads and clean air.

City of York Council has launched a trial road closure scheme in The Groves, aimed at improving air quality, reducing traffic and strengthening community spirit.

But it was a different story in nearby Lord Mayor's Walk, one of the routes drivers are now urged to use now they can no longer cut through The Groves to get from Huntington Road and Monkgate to Haxby Road and Clarence Street.

Traffic was queueing up at times all the way from the Clarence Street traffic lights back to the Monk Bar traffic lights in the late morning.

However, Lord Mayor's Walk is always heavily congested and it wasn't clear whether the changes had worsened the usual problems.

As expected Clarence street currently gridlocked and Lord Mayors walk bad. No council staff in sight as promised to monitor this. Once schools go back it will be horrendous.

The council is encouraging drivers to cycle or walk for local journeys where possible, in line with its priorities of promoting sustainable travel.

The road closure points have been introduced at the junction of Lowther Street/Brownlow Street, and on St Johns Crescent, Penleys Grove Street, Neville Terrace and Earle Street, while Brownlow Street and March Street have become one-way streets except for cyclists and Penleys Grove Street is now two-way to allow traffic to exit onto Monkgate from this part of The Groves.

Message getting out there. Do people read signs

In the Groves, one resident said a van driver had moved a planter out of the way so he could drive through, and other motorists who had driven down Penley's Grove Street had to turn round and go back again when they found the road ahead blocked.

