AN UNUSUAL item has been found on the A64 in North Yorkshire.
The mattress was found near the Barton Hill crossroads yesterday evening (Tuesday), North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group said.
A spokesperson said: "Someone has probably got home tonight and realised they are missing something quite important. If this is you, then it is now safe at the side of the A64 just east of the Barton Hill crossroads.
"We’d also like to take this opportunity to remind people of the importance of load security.
"Something to think about... perhaps whilst lying down."
