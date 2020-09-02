A GIRL form York, who has reached the final of this year’s Miss England, has now also been crowned Miss North Yorkshire Charity Queen.
Jennifer Carless, 16, has claimed the title for her fundraising work during the Miss England competition, during which she has raised over £1,600 for various charities.
Jennifer is sponsored by Sue Stone of the ‘Sue Stone Foundation’. Sue said: “Jennifer is naturally beautiful inside and out and is such a genuine young lady, truly making a difference in the world.”
Jennifer was handed her crown by the reigning Miss England and NHS Doctor, Bhasha Mukherjee.
Miss England contestants were encouraged to compete in a charity fundraising contest for ‘Beauty With a Purpose’ and create an ethical fashion outfit with the theme ‘#wearitgreen’, from recycled materials.
Jennifer raised £1,395 for the charity alone, through raffles, an online horse show together with donations from the public.
Miss England director, Angie Beasley, said: “Jennifer is clearly a very charitable young lady after raising so much money. We are proud to have her in the national final.”
Comments are closed on this article.