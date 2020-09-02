HOUSE prices in York have risen by 3.3 per cent in the past year - more than the national average - and North Yorkshire saw an even bigger price hike.

The latest UK House Price Index, published today, shows that the average cost of a property in York in May was £261,558, compared with £253,167 in May last year.

The average increase for the whole of England was 2.9 per cent, taking the average price to £251,973.

However, the increase was 6.4 per cent in North Yorkshire, taking the average to £231,610,and there was a 4.9 per cent rise across Yorkshire and The Humber.

Hambleton saw a significant increase of 5.3 per cent, taking the average price to £240,269, while Ryedale saw an increase of only 2.9 per cent, taking the average price to £234,850.

The Selby district saw a 3 per cent increase to an average of £204,977.

Colby Short,the founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, said the fresh figures 'reinforce the positive numbers that have been emanating from the high street lenders in recent weeks. It seems that the only way is up for house prices with a 2.9 per cent year on year increase, smack bang in the middle of a once in a century pandemic. Who would have thought?

"Well, the majority of the industry actually. We have more faith in the resilience of the UK housing market than most given that owning a home remains a key aspiration in British culture. Not even a global virus can keep the resolve of Britain’s homebuyers at bay”

James Forrester, managing director of Barrows and Forrester, said: "A significant hike in house prices and so quickly despite so many experts calling the death of the UK housing market. Well, those so-called experts look a tad stupid now, don’t they?

"Of course, it is early days but such a dramatic change in the landscape speaks volumes about the resilience of the UK property market. Those economists and such like that seek to bolster their credentials by spouting unfounded prophecies of doom, as they have repeatedly done over so many things in recent years not least Brexit, should take a good look at the housing stats and then take a good look at themselves.

"The property market is one of the cornerstones of the UK economy and to continuously talk it into the ground for no other reason than to gain column inches is irresponsible, to say the least. Luckily the facts and the current reality we’re seeing on the ground paint a very contrasting picture.”