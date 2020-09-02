NORTH Yorkshire is reinforcing coronavirus safety messages with digital screen advertising, in a bid to keep its communities safe during the continuing pandemic.
The County Council has coordinated the van to travel around key locations.
It aims to remind people to follow coronavirus rules and guidelines on hand-washing, social distancing, face coverings and what to do if they have symptoms.
County Councillor Caroline Dickinson, executive member for public health, said: “We need to make sure people are doing everything they can to minimise their risk of catching the virus as well as spreading it to others.
“Now is not a moment to lose concentration as lives and livelihoods here continue to depend on us all playing our part.”
The van is travelling to destinations across the county, not only for North Yorkshire residents but for people visiting from other areas.
For more information on how to stay safe, visit: https://bit.ly/3bjw7ou