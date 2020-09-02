YORK insurance giant Aviva is offering parents whose children are starting at a new school next week a half day of leave.
The company says the new school year can be a nerve-wracking experience for families, especially this year after a long period at home during the lockdown.
"To help colleagues and families across the country, Aviva is offering parents a half-day of leave to help make their child’s first day at a new school a little easier," said a spokesman.
"Since 2016, Aviva UK employees have been able to take a half-day to drop-off or pick-up their child on the first day at a new school. This leave is in addition to holiday entitlement and is available to parents of children starting a new primary or secondary school.
"Since it was first introduced, over 1,000 UK employees have taken Aviva up on the additional leave opportunity."
Employee Felicity Corrigan said: "Lockdown was definitely challenging for us all - a juggling act for me with any of the usual support system removed. Being able to take half a day off for my son’s first day of school is a nice touch. It’s another great benefit to working at Aviva. I’m going to take mine at the end of the day so I can be there for pickup and chats about the day.”