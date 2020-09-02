A RESIDENT at a York care home, who celebrated her 104th birthday recently, said the key to a long life is to “work hard and play hard.”
Dorothy Dixon has been a resident at RMBI Care Home Connaught Court in Fulford for five years.
Staff at the home were determined that Dorothy had a day to remember, so they organised a socially distanced ‘sherry party’ at the home for her and the other residents.
Dorothy’s family were also able to visit her in the home’s new Covid-secure visitor pod throughout the week.
The 104-year-old said that the key to a long, happy life is to: “Work hard and play hard. It’s important to make sure you get a balance.
“Also, look after yourself. It’s vital that we take care of ourselves.”
Dorothy got married during the Second World War and had two children. She now has five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren
Fran Tagg, activities coordinator at RMBI Care Co. Home Connaught Court, said: “It was an honour to celebrate Dorothy’s 104th birthday at our home.
“She’s a remarkable lady.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment