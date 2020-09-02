AN ARREST has been made in connection with a robbery in which it is alleged that two knifemen wearing balaclavas stole a large amount of cash.
The robbery happened at a cash machine at the Cooperative store on Finkle Hill, Sherburn in Elmet, at about 8.20am on August 21.
North Yorkshire Police said two men wearing balaclavas and carrying knives approached security staff before they made off in a white vehicle with a large amount of money.
It said no-one was injured during the incident.
Extensive inquiries have been ongoing to identify those involved, the force added.
On Monday evening, a 25-year-old man from Leeds was arrested at Manchester Airport, the force confirmed. Following questioning he was released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.
The appeal for witnesses and information about the incident is ongoing, including any dash-cam footage from passing motorists.
If you can help the investigation, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or got to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Quote reference number 12200145446 when providing details.
