With winter fast approaching, make sure your home is ready for heating season with the Worcester Bosch 2000. From the UK’s number one boiler brand, the 2000 has been designed to provide homeowners with market-leading quality, at a surprisingly affordable price.

As Martyn Bridges, Director of Technical Communication and Product Management at Worcester Bosch, explains, “In an increasingly competitive boiler market, the 2000 gives homeowners the opportunity to own a cost-efficient, high-quality Combi boiler, along with all the aftercare support that is synonymous with the Worcester Bosch brand.”

A natural gas fired combi boiler, the Worcester Bosch 2000 is perfect for heating small to medium sized homes with one bathroom. Its compact size and wall mounting bracket mean it can easily be installed almost anywhere in the household and has been designed to fit perfectly between standard kitchen cupboards. Incredibly quiet when in use, the 2000 is also the quietest Worcester Bosch combi boiler available, meaning you will hardly notice it heating your home this winter.

Whilst quality is assured from the UK’s top selling boiler brand, homeowners can also take comfort from the five-year warranty that comes with the series. As Martyn notes: “Like our entire gas boiler range, you can be assured in the knowledge that you have had installed the very best in reliability and quality, with back up from the market leaders in customer support should you ever need it. “ An additional year’s warranty is also available when the boiler is fitted with a Greenstar System Filter by a Worcester Accredited Installer.

As well as being available through your local heating installer, the 2000 can also be accessed through Worcester Bosch’s FastTrack survey and installation service; it has never been easier to get your hands on the Worcester Bosch 2000. A hassle-free solution to boiler installation, the FastTrack service provides instant access to a network of over 800 Worcester Accredited installers, available to quickly install your new boiler at a convenient time for you.

With all installers pledging to the ‘Safe in your Home Installer Commitment‘, you can take comfort knowing that all Worcester Accredited Installers have homeowner safety front of mind. Available for less than £2000 installed, and with a number of finance options provided via FastTrack, you can easily spread the cost of your new boiler through interest free credit and monthly payments, making it even easier to heat your home this winter.

So, what are you waiting for? Take care of your home heating needs and get peace of mind through the high quality, yet affordable Worcester Bosch 2000.

For more information, please visit:https://www.worcester-bosch.co.uk/warm-your-home

