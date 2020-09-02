A BAR in Scarborough has announced that it will support a hospice’s sunrise walk by offering free refreshments to all participants.
Saint Catherine’s is “delighted,” that the Harbour Bar in Scarborough will once again be helping out with the event.
The Sunrise Walk is usually a big, group event. However, due to guidelines around safety and social distancing, the hospice is asking supporters to do their own walk in smaller groups.
The Harbour Bar team has offered to provide free ice cream and drinks for the walkers.
Susan Stephenson, communications and marketing manager at Saint Catherine’s, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Harbour Bar for their unwavering dedication and kindness in supporting Saint Catherine’s, year after year.”
To claim their ice cream or drink, participants just need to show their confirmation email to Harbour Bar staff during September and mention the Sunrise Walk.