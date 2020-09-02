THIS car may be making history today: if the driver is trying to cut through The Groves, it could be one of the last vehicles ever to make the journey.
The vehicle is pictured entering Penleys Grove Street this morning, which is part of a trial road closure scheme being introduced in the neighbourhood today by City of York Council.
All through routes between Haxby Rd/Clarence Street and Huntington Rd/Monkgate will be closed to traffic.
The closure is intended as part of a regeneration project aimed at improving air quality, reducing traffic and strengthening community spirit.
But drivers who have until now been able to cut through The Groves, for example to get to Wigginton Road and York Hospital from Monkgate, will have to use an alternative route, such as Lord Mayors Walk or a longer diversion via Huntington Road and Haxby Road.
The council is encouraging drivers to cycle or walk for local journeys where possible, in line with the authority’s priorities of promoting sustainable travel.
The road closure points will be introduced at the junction of Lowther Street/Brownlow Street, and on St Johns Crescent, Penleys Grove Street, Neville Terrace and Earle Street, while Brownlow Street and March Street will become one-way streets except for cyclists and Penleys Grove Street will be two-way to allow traffic to exit onto Monkgate from this part of The Groves.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment