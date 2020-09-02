Political leaders like Johnson, Starmer, Davey plus all MPs need to take a hard look at themselves. Continuing to tell the nation that they know best is no longer worthy of credence.
One salutory outcome of COVID-19 has been to expose how incompetent, out of their depth and weak under-stress politicians, senior civil servants and union leaders have proved to be.
Everybody should be enormously grateful to the key workers who, despite poor leadership, have managed to ensure essential services have been maintained, with the NHS frontline staff excelling.
This country is deserving of real leadership. The days of self-opinionated egos being in charge are past.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment