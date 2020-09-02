Anyone who remembers the last reorganisation of Local Government in 1996 will be viewing the Government’s latest reorganisation proposals with concern.

In 1996 it cost many millions, left some councils too small to be viable whilst putting new responsibilities on to councils which had no prior experience of handling them.

Just 24 years later and based only on ideological dogma, the Government wants to abolish district councils and replace them with unitary authorities like York but with a minimum size of 300,000.

This could mean amalgamating York with other authorities such as Selby, Ryedale and Scarborough.

Some might suggest that this is merely a ploy to extend Conservative influence in York, where they are almost irrelevant, by bringing in Conservatives from other areas.

What it means is that councillors from places like Scarborough, Selby, Filey and Pickering would make decisions in York.

We have had experience of this before in the 1980s, when the county council supported the building of the outer ring road as a single carriageway.

This was against the advice of those in York.

I think we could do with fewer decisions like that.

But one thing is sure: residents of York would be much worse off, as York’s Band D council tax is between £100 and £240 less than the other councils in North Yorkshire.

The Government should leave York as it is and keep decisions in the hands of local people.

Tony Fisher,

Liberal Democrat councillor for Strensall ward,

West End, Strensall