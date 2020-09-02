PUBS and bars in York city centre owned by the Stonegate Pub Company will be continuing the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in September.

Customers visiting Yates, on Church Lane, The Old Bank on Lendal or the Slug & Lettuce bars on Low Ousegate and Back Swinegate will all receive 50 per cent off their bill from Monday to Wednesday.

This offer will be available on food, soft drinks, tea and coffee, with no cap. Unlike the Government campaign, which capped the discount at £10 per person, Stonegate will continue their limitless offer at 50 per cent off the bill.

Customers are encouraged to continue to pre-book in order to secure a seat at one of these establishments as capacity has been reduced.

Sarah Miller, operations director of Stonegate Pub Company, said: “The Eat Out to Help Out scheme has been so successful, it has been a great incentive for our customers to come back. Monday to Wednesday are definitely the new Friday night at the moment!

“Re-opening our sites in July came with many challenges but also an abundance of opportunities. We have worked tirelessly over the past few months to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers. We want to create memorable experiences in our venues, but understand the nervousness and trepidation among some of our customers. The feedback we have received has been incredible, with many saying that not only do they feel safe and reassured in their visit to us, but they have enjoyed the experience and atmosphere and are making repeat visits.

“We’re determined to keep this momentum in our operations, which is reflected in our trading. We are committed to providing the best possible customer experience and this is just one of many initiatives and campaigns that will be rolled out across Stonegate in the coming weeks and months to benefit our customers.”

This offer will be automatically applied to customers’ bills on all food, soft and hot drink orders.