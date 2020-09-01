A FAMOUS British comedian was in York today - getting her hair cut.
Katy Brand, who is well known for Katy Brand's Big Ass Tour, as well as performances on Children in Need and Sports Relief, had her hair done at Sam Olgar Hair in Bridge Street, York.
Sam, who owns the business, said the salon was recommended to Katy by a friend and the comedian popped in this afternoon (Tuesday).
He said: "We do get a lot of actors and famous people from London. Katy was really nice.
"I think she was visiting York, I'm not sure. I asked her for a picture and she was really friendly.
"She loves York. She's been in York before and she's hoping to come back. Katy was very friendly and funny - and she loved her hair!
"She asked me to come to London to do her hair again. It was really good to do her hair - and good for York."
