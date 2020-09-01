THE latest episode of a new series of podcast, 'Voices from Herriot Country,' features two people who appeared in one of the programmes in the original BBC series All Creatures Great and Small.
Welcome to Yorkshire boss James Mason is the 'star' of the sixth podcast, along with an elderly Dalesman called George Tunstall, as they were both in a 1989 episode of the hit vet drama.
James played farmer's son Colin Appleby, while George was an extra/umpire, said Helen Leavey, one of two York creatives who are making the podcasts to mark the 50th anniversary of the publication of the book about the life of a rural Yorkshire vet by author James Herriot, aka Alf Wight - stories which later appeared on TV.
"We talked to them both last month at a Dales cricket pitch (Spennithorne and Harmby) where filming took place in 1989, when there was a cricket storyline," she said.
"We got the two men to re-enact a scene between young Colin (played back then, and now, by James) and vet Siegfried Farnon (played in 1989 by Robert Hardy, this time by George Tunstall), and also got some locals singing, in a nearby pub, the All Creatures Great and Small theme tune."
*To listen to the episode, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-127319777/the-child-actor?in=user-127319777/sets/voices-of-herriot-country. All Creatures Great and Small is broadcast on Channel 5 at 9pm tonight.