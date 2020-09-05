Want to add some interesting events to your calendar this September?

From ghost hunts to food festival, there are some fantastic events taking place in Yorkshire this month- and we have rounded up some of the very best.

Here are six events you should definitely consider attending this month.

York Food Festival

When: 25th- 27th September

Where: York

Cost: Free (with some ticketed activities)



(Facebook/@YorkFoodandDrinkFestival)

After lengthy discussions with York Council, the York Food Festival is currently able to go ahead at the end of next month.

This foodie festival showcases independent businesses and restaurants in the region.

You can also expect workshops and cookery demonstrations during the event.

A ‘chill sesh’ by the fire pit

When: 20 September

Where: Bagby

Cost: £22.15

You can roast s'mores over the fire (Photo: Pixabay)

For something a little bit different, why not relax by the fire with some s’mores?

This is described as a “relaxing” and “blissful” experience and a great way to wind down.

You also get an unlimited supply of soup which is vegan and gluten friendly.

Book your ticket online.

Head to the circus

When: 23 September

Where: Harrogate

Cost: £9.20

(Facebook/@planetcircusomgnewaccount)

This is the perfect treat for the kids after their first month back at school.

The circus show features talented gymnasts, cross bow experts and contortionists.



he show also features the Wheel of Death which two circus acts ride around at 60mph.

Interested in this event? You can buy tickets online.

A chocolate cake masterclass

When: 12 September

Where: York

Cost: Children under 16- £28, Adults-£55



(Facebook/@YorkCocoa)

Put your baking skills to the test in this fun masterclass which is hosted by York Cocoa House.

It teaches you how to work with cocoa and create some beautiful looking chocolate cakes.



Everyone who participates will also get to take their cake home with them.

Want to learn more? Book the event online.

The Black Swan ghost hunt

When: 9 September

Where: York

Cost: £42.64

(Credit: Google Maps)

The Black Swan pub is regarded as one of the oldest and most haunted pubs in York- and now you can learn about its haunted past.

Ghosts and demons are said to roam the halls- are you brave enough to stay overnight in one of the pub’s most haunted bedrooms?

If you’re feeling brave then Book your ticket online.

Antique home and vintage fair

When: 20th September

Where: York

Cost £3 on the door

(Facebook/@antiquefairyork)

This indoor and outdoor market is selling vintage homeware.

You might find some truly lovely and unique pieces at this fair- if not, it's a great day out with the family.

Find out more about the fair online.