CONTINENTAL pavement cafe culture is growing rapidly in York’s Fossgate, with 13 cafe licence applications now approved or pending - despite a slight relaxation of a total ban on traffic.

City of York Council said it had approved nine applications for a licence in the street, with a further four applications pending.

According to legal notices posted in business windows, the applications have come from bars, cafes and restaurants including The Terrace - the sports bar at the top of Fossgate, Marzano, an Italian grill, Spring Espresso, Cosy Time coffee shop and The Blue Bell pub.

The council originally barred all traffic from the street between 10.30am and 8pm, but executive member for transport, Cllr Andy D’Agorne, said this was changed due to the impact it would have on local businesses.

He said deliveries, access and cycling were now allowed in the one way street but all the measures were temporary and due to last until December.

He said he thought the council would be reviewing the situation once barriers were in place, and after the end of the school holidays next week, to assess the level of footfall and need for daytime delivery access.

A council spokesman said access to Fossgate was currently controlled by a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) which extended through to December 15.

“The general restrictions of the TRO is 'no motorised vehicles, except for access' between 10.30am and 8pm,” he said.

“There is also a loading ban on Fossgate meaning no vehicles can park or load except at the two specified loading bays.

"Access is therefore only available between 10.30am and 8pm to premises which have parking/loading areas off Fossgate and to other businesses serviced from the dedicated loading bays.”

Asked if there was a potential conflict for pedestrians if pavements were blocked by tables and chairs and access and delivery drivers and cyclists were using the road, he said: “With the restrictions and controls in place, it is considered acceptable for premises to make use of footways as pavement cafes, subject to a licence being issued.”

He added that traffic arrangements were currently controlled by a staffed barrier at the Merchantgate end of Fossgate.

Shaun Knott, manager of Spring Espresso, which has an application pending for one table on the pavement, said he understood the need for vehicle access to some businesses.

However, he said he didn’t feel it created a problem for pavement cafes.