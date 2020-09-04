WHILE some parts of our lives are slowly returning to a sort of normality, many people are still reluctant to travel abroad, so this is the ideal time to discover new delights and adventures that are on your doorstep.

With so many amazing places to visit, and stay, in the North East of England, your 2020 staycation could be closer than you think.

Whether you fancy a short break, or a day out exploring somewhere new, Tees Valley has a great choice of activities, attractions, and places to stay that are open for business, so you don’t have to travel far from home to enjoy a rejuvenating break this year.

It’s full of hidden gems

Saltburn Pier

With the importance of keeping a distance at the moment, we are all looking for quieter places to enjoy. Tees Valley boasts some lesser-known gems which could provide the crowd-free day out you are looking for.

Along the coast you can escape to the secluded sandy beaches of Marske, which was recently named as one of Britain’s Best Beaches by The Times, enjoy the pristine sands of Cattersty Sands at Skinningrove, or explore the slightly busier, pretty, Victorian seaside town of Saltburn-by-the-Sea, and stroll along the North East’s longest remaining pleasure pier.

There’s lots of outdoor spaces to explore

Guisborough Forest

With getting outdoors being more important than ever, whether you are heading out with the family or exploring solo, Tees Valley provides plenty of opportunity to enjoy some fresh air.

Plan your next adventure at Guisborough Forest & Walkway, take the bikes, enjoy the walk through the archways of trees, stop to take on the various adventure courses, or spot the sculptures along the route.

If you want to explore further, you can take on the circular walk, taking in the Hanging Stone which provides spectacular views across the countryside and coast.

Walking routes can also be explored along parts of the Cleveland Way and Teesdale Way, which include both coastal and pretty, riverside walks.

Marvel at the magnificent surroundings of Wynyard Hall as you travel along the impressive driveway to arrive at The Gardens. Lose yourself amongst the blossoming flowers and edible garden, follow the Woodland Walk, and don’t forget to stop off at the farm shop.

If you would rather explore from the water, you can catch the waves at Saltburn, test yourself on a paddleboard at Hartlepool Marina, or take to the River Tees for white water rafting at Tees Barrage in Stockton.

Enjoy a day out

Preston Park

If you haven’t yet discovered the delights of Tees Valley, you’re sure to find something different here, with many museums, parks, and gardens now ready to welcome you in.*

Walk along the authentic Victorian Street at Preston Park Museum; meet the animals at Newham Grange Farm in Middlesbrough; or get up close to the Locomotion No.1 at the Head of Steam Railway Museum in Darlington.

Stay somewhere special

Wynyard Hall

A hidden gem in the North East of England, Rockliffe Hall is a five-star, luxury hotel offering an award-winning spa - including the tranquil Spa Garden, an 18-hole championship golf course, and a wide range of restaurant options, including the 3AA Rosette Orangery restaurant.

Alongside 19 grand rooms at Wynyard Hall, you can also take advantage of the self-catering cottages equipped with a private hot tub - or enjoy a luxurious escape at Gisborough Hall – a stunning four-star country house.

If you are planning to visit Tees Valley, please check that you have all the information you need from the individual venues and locations, about Covid-19 safety measures. Please enjoy Tees Valley responsibly and take care of our outdoor spaces by leaving only footprints behind.

*Please check booking details with individual venues before visiting.